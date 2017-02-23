* Cairo plans tax on stock transactions
* Global Telecom down again after news of lawsuit fine
* Banks main drag on Saudi, Abu Dhabi markets
* Qatar's Ooredoo down on flat Q4 earning
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Feb 23 Cairo's main stock index retreated
on Thursday after Reuters reported the finance ministry would
recommend a tax on stock exchange transactions.
In Gulf markets, banks were a drag on most bourses as
minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed little
support for a March rate rise.
Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, so policy
rates in the region would follow any move by the Fed, which
would boost banks' margins.
Cairo's main index dropped 1.3 percent as just over
three quarters of the 30 most liquid shares retreated. Selling
pressure intensified in the final 90 minutes of trade after
Reuters reported that the finance ministry would recommend
introducing a 0.2 percent stamp duty on stock transactions for
both sellers and buyers.
However, Allen Sandeep, head of research at Cairo-based
Naeem Brokerage, said the impact would not be severe because the
proposed rate was lower than the market had expected.
"Most emerging markets have stock market transactional
costs, whether capital gains tax or stamp duty or a combination
of both. The proposed rate is acceptable in my opinion," he
said, adding it was lower than the 0.4 or 0.5 percent that the
market had thought likely.
Sandeep said the main factors driving the market had been an
appreciation in the Egyptian pound in recent days, which
prompted foreign buyers to book gains this week, and quarterly
earnings from Egyptian companies.
"Earnings have been a mixed bag so far, with real estate
companies coming out with healthy numbers, but we still await
results from companies that are dependent on imports and those
most exposed to FX losses," he said.
Egypt floated the pound on Nov. 3.
Global Telecom Holding fell a further 5.9 percent
on Thursday, after slumping 7.9 percent in the previous session
on news it had been fined $60 million in a lawsuit.
GULF
Saudi Arabia's index edged 0.3 percent lower after
an hour of trade with half of the listed banks declining.
Alawwal Bank lost 1.3 percent and National Commercial
Bank fell 0.7 percent.
Shares in real-estate company Taiba Holding
dropped 1.5 percent after its board recommended paying a cash
dividend of 0.4 riyals ($0.11) per share for the fourth quarter
of 2016, taking the full year dividend to 1.6 riyals, compared
to 2.0 riyals paid to shareholders in 2015.
In Abu Dhabi, banks - which make up almost half of the total
market value - underperformed the main index, which rose
0.3 percent. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 0.8
percent.
However, telecom operator Etisalat, the biggest
stock by market value, rose 1.4 percent.
Dubai's main index, which outperformed its peers on
Wednesday, fell 0.3 percent on profit taking. Builder Arabtec
lost 1.1 percent on profit taking after surging 15
percent on Wednesday after the company, which reported a
fourth-quarter loss last week, won regulatory approval for its
recapitalisation plan.
Qatar's main index dipped 0.3 percent as telecoms
operator Ooredoo dropped 3.8 percent after reporting
nearly flat fourth-quarter net profit attributable to
shareholders of 361 million riyals ($99 million).
The company's board recommended a cash dividend of 3.5
Qatari riyals per share for 2016, higher than the outlay in 2015
of 3.0 riyals per share.
Qatar Islamic Bank fell 1.0 percent and rival
Masraf Al Rayan lost 1.3 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 7,046 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 3,640 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.3 percent at 4,653 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 1.3 percent to 12,241 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 6,810 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 10,925 points
OMAN
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 5,850 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 1,349 points.
