DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia's main benchmark index edged slightly higher on Sunday ahead of the start of first-quarter earnings and showed no immediate response to a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.

Friday's missile strike marked the strongest U.S. action in Syria's six-year-old civil war and has increased uncertainty about the situation in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia's index was 0.1 percent higher after nearly an hour of trade. Saudi Telecom was among the gainers, up 0.7 percent.

Bank Alinma and Saudi Real Estate were lower as they both go ex-dividend on Sunday. Bank Alinma's shares dropped 2.67 percent, while Saudi Real Estate's shares were down 2.11 percent.

