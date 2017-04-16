* Saudi banks heavy losses on U.S. insurers' 9/11 lawsuit
* Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas slumps on liquidity concern
* Real estate shares down on depressed property prices
* National Bank of Kuwait up on Q1 earnings beat
* Dubai drops as local traders cash out of builders
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, April 16 Saudi Arabia's two largest
listed banks were the main drag on the index on Sunday on news
that U.S. insurers have filed a lawsuit against the lenders over
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, while real estate shares and
troubled Dana Gas weighed on Abu Dhabi.
Shares of Al Rajhi Bank dropped 2.3 percent and,
National Commercial Bank (NCB) lost 2.4 percent after
the lawsuit was filed late on Wednesday in the U.S. District
Court in Manhattan, by more than two dozen U.S. insurers
affiliated with Travelers Cos, in the latest effort to
hold entities in Saudi Arabia liable for the attacks.
The two banks, and companies affiliated with Osama bin
Laden's family and several charities are being sued for at least
$4.2 billion.
Ten other banks also dipped, helping drag the index
1.0 percent lower.
NCB is expected to report first-quarter results on Monday.
In Abu Dhabi, shares of Dana Gas, dropped 4.4
percent in very high volume after the board's Thursday meeting
showed the company was still under "severe" cash constraint from
the unearned receivables from Egypt. In February Dana Gas said
the amount owed by Egypt was $265 million as of Dec. 31, 2016.
"It seems the troubles of the gas explorer are not going to
go away any time soon, and continued delayed payments and
unstable dynamics in the energy sector will keep investors away
from this stock for now," said a Dubai-based equities portfolio
manager.
Dana's board also considered the restructuring of its
Islamic bond.
Shares of real estate developers, which were the main drag
on the benchmark at the end of last week, continued to weigh on
the index as investors cashed out on disappointment over the
softening of property prices in the emirate in the first
quarter.
Average sales prices of apartments fell 1 percent and villa
prices dropped 9 percent in the three months ending March 31
compared with the last quarter of 2016, according to a report by
property consultants Chestertons.
Shares of the largest listed developer Aldar Properties
fell 2.7 percent and are now down 5.3 percent since
last Sunday.
The index fell 0.6 percent.
Elsewhere, shares of National Bank of Kuwait rose
1.5 percent after reporting an 8.1 percent rise in first quarter
net profit to 85.4 million dinars ($280.78 million), slightly
above two analysts' estimates of 83.3 million dinars and 84.0
million dinars.
The bank attributed the rise in net profit to higher net
interest income and income from Islamic financing as a result of
strong growth in business volumes.
The index on which it trades, however, declined 0.6
percent. Kuwait Projects Company dropped 3.5 percent.
Dubai's index extended Thursday's 0.9 percent
decline and dropped 1.6 percent, its largest single day decline
since Feb. 13, as 32 shares retreated and only two rose.
Shares of construction-related companies slumped; Arabtec
, the most traded share of the day, sank 9.7 percent
while shares of Drake & Scull retreated 7.3 percent.
Most foreign fund managers were absent from the session on
Sunday because of the Easter holiday.
Egypt's bourse was closed for Easter Sunday.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.0 percent to 7,005 points.
DUBAI
* The index retreated 1.6 percent to 3,453 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.6 percent to 4,489 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 10,431 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 6,969 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 5,551 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 1,345 points.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
