DUBAI, April 17 Banking shares in Saudi Arabia
may outperform on Monday after another bank reported earnings
that were ahead of expectations, while Abu Dhabi real estate
firm Eshraq could get a boost from a plan to tie up with state
fund Mubadala.
Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit to 1.05 billion riyals ($280 million)
on higher impairment charges for credit losses, but still beat
the average forecast of three analysts of 876.5 million riyals.
Riyad is the third Saudi bank to report earnings that topped
expectations. On Sunday, Saudi banking shares were the main drag
on the index on news that U.S. insurers had filed a
lawsuit against Al Rajhi Bank and National Commercial
Bank over the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, but the kneejerk
reaction to that news may fade.
In Abu Dhabi, loss-making real estate developer Eshraq
Properties, whose shares came under pressure last week
on news that the emirate's property prices were softening, may
attract interest after Abu Dhabi government fund Mubadala
said it was considering forming a venture with
Eshraq.
The proposed venture would develop plots of land in Abu
Dhabi owned by Mubadala on Al Maryah Island, where the new
financial free free zone is located, and by Eshraq on Al Reem
Island.
In Dubai, loss-making builder Arabtec said it had
hired a new chief financial officer, Peter Pollard, who would
oversee the company's recapitalisation programme. At a
shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Arabtec will seek investor
approval for its 1.5 billion dirham ($408 million) rights issue.
Shares in the builder are down 38 percent since Jan. 1,
greatly underperforming the local index's 2.2 percent
drop.
Global markets look set to offer little guidance to Gulf
bourses, with S&P 500 mini futures edging down near
six-week lows and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan down 0.1 percent in
holiday-thinned trade.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)