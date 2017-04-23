* Royal decree boosts Saudi consumer shares
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week
high
* Dairy producer Almarai up on Q1 results
* Other Gulf markets quiet
* Egypt corrects sharply
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, April 23 Saudi stocks rose in heavy
volumes on Sunday as investors cheered news that King Salman had
issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for civil
servants and military personnel, while Egypt fell steeply on
profit taking.
The allowances were reduced last September as part of
austerity measures due to low oil prices. Officials said on
Saturday the cuts had been cancelled because of
better-than-expected budgetary performance in the first quarter
of 2017.
The move is likely to boost consumption, benefiting the
retail and food sectors, according to economists at Riyadh-based
Alrajhi Capital.
On Sunday consumer cyclical shares, which have been
underperforming the market in the past year, were among the top
gainers, helping push the index up 1.0 percent.
Electronics retailer Jarir surged 8.3 percent in
its heaviest daily trading volume this year and home improvement
retailer Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO) jumped 8.9
percent in unusually heavy trade.
Shares of the Gulf's largest dairy producer, Almarai
, rose 1.7 percent after reporting a first quarter net
profit of 328.3 million riyals ($87.55 million), up 13.7 percent
from a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast a
net profit of 337.4 million riyals.
Almarai attributed its improved results to better cost
management, lower commodity costs and lower general expenses and
said it will continue "to focus on costs control, efficiency
gains and cash-flow preservation".
Other sectors such as banks, especially those exposed to the
retail segment, are also likely to benefit from the restored
allowance to the Saudi, the Alrajhi analysts said.
"The reversal of the allowance cut also highlights improved
confidence in the economy, which is positive for the equities
market in general," said Alrajhi Capital.
Analysts said, however, that other economic measures such as
permitting only Saudi nationals to work at retail outlets, may
lead to higher operating expenses in the near term while other
fiscal policies, such as next year's introduction of value added
tax, will likely hurt retailers' earnings.
Sunday also marks the first day of the Saudi stock exchange
settling trades within two business days of execution, a
practice called T+2, rather than the previous same day
settlement.
In contrast to the Saudi market, other bourses in
neighbouring Gulf states experienced a quiet day. Kuwait's index
edged up 0.1 percent in below 10-day average volumes,
while in Qatar the index lost 0.4 percent, with
petrochemicals producer Industries Qatar dropping 1.8
percent as crude oil prices fell to a three-week low on Friday.
Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates were closed for a
public holiday.
EGYPT
Cairo's index dropped 2.8 percent to 12,544 points,
it largest single day decline since Jan. 23, as local traders
exited positions with all but two of the 30 most traded shares
declining, bourse data showed.
"Lack of fresh news has left the index vulnerable to a
correction and this may continue, and it may test support at
around 11,900 points," said a Cairo-based trader.
Cairo for Oil and Soap was the worst performer on
Sunday, slumping 8.8 percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 6,969 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 0.4 percent to 10,197 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 2.8 percent to 12,545 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.08 percent to 6,819 points.
OMAN
* The index flat at 5,475 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.2 percent at 1,337 points.
(Editing by Clelia Oziel)