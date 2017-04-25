* Dubai's du down on poor Q1 results
* DAMAC slumps as shares go ex dividend
* Shuaa Capital down despite swinging to Q1 profit
* Abu Dhabi buoyed by good results from ADIB
* Saudi slips as oil prices remain low
* Alhokair jumps again, some other retail shares defiant
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, April 25 Stock markets in the Gulf most
exposed to foreign trade held their ground on Tuesday, with
Dubai and Qatar showing resilience in the face of disappointing
results from blue-chip companies.
In Dubai, shares of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications
(Du) lost 3 percent after reporting a net profit of
364.9 million dirhams ($99.35 million) in the three months to
March 31, down 24 percent from the prior year period.
Analysts at SICO Bahrain forecast the telecommunication
provider would make a net profit of 447.33 million dirhams and
EFG Hermes estimated 474.02 million dirhams.
Shares of developer DAMAC Properties, which has
not yet reported earnings, slumped 8.0 percent as they went
ex-dividend on Tuesday.
Shuaa Capital fell 0.6 percent, after its shares
resumed trade following a press conference held earlier in the
day. The investment firm swung to a first quarter net profit of
24.8 million dirhams, from a net loss of 28.5 million dirhams in
the prior year period.
The bourse, however gained 0.1 percent, taking its
cue from the MSCI Emerging Market index, which
some of the Dubai-listed shares are a constituent of, as the
international benchmark traded near a one month high. Emaar
Properties added 0.1 percent.
Qatari Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, which
traded in negative territory for most of the session, added 0.4
percent.
The bank reported a 6.5 percent year-on-year fall in its
first-quarter net profit to 510 million Qatar riyals ($140
million) and below the average of three analysts' estimate of
517.1 million riyals.
Commodities shipper Qatar Navigation fell 0.3
percent to 70.50 riyals, but 1.3 riyals off a session low.
It made a net profit of 236 million Qatar riyals in the
three months to March 31, down 33 percent from the prior year
period and below the 369.2 million riyals analysts at QNB
Financial Services had estimated.
Doha's index, however, closed flat as some losses
were offset by gains in the two telecommunications companies.
Ooredoo rose 1.2 percent and Vodafone Qatar
added 1.0 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.8 percent as Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank climbed 1.4 percent after it reported a
20 percent year-on-year growth in first quarter net profit to
577.5 million dirhams.
Other lenders were robust, with First Abu Dhabi Bank
also adding 1.4 percent.
SAUDI ARABIA
The Saudi index slipped 0.9 percent with the main
drag from the petrochemical sector as Brent crude futures
were trading near a four-week low around $51.70 a
barrel. Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries fell 1.5
percent.
Most petrochemical makers have not yet reported earnings as
the regulator granted companies an additional 15 days to publish
financials since they are converting to IFRS from the current
local accounting standard.
But shares of apparel retailer and mall operator Fawaz
Alhokair surged by its 10 percent daily limit for a
second session in a row. On Sunday, the retailer reported a huge
jump in net profit despite a small drop in sales.
Also investors were building positions in consumer cynical
shares since the start of the week on news the government had
reinstated civil servant's allowances over the weekend.
The perks had been cancelled last September as the
oil-exporter resorted to austerity measures to combat lower
hydrocarbon revenue. Electronics seller United Electronics
added 1.4 percent.
Egypt and Oman's bourses were closed for a public holiday.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index lost 0.9 percent to 6,916 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 0.1 percent to 3,433 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 4,565 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.04 percent to 10,157 points.
KUWAIT
* The index flat at 6,831 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.1 percent at 1,337 points.
