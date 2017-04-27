DUBAI, April 27 Shares in two Saudi banks that
are in early merger talks moved in opposite directions on
Thursday while other regional markets moved little in thin
volumes.
Alawwal Bank extended the previous session's 8.6
percent gains, adding 0.9 percent after 20 minutes of trade.
Shares in Saudi British Bank (SABB), however, slipped
0.2 percent after jumping 6.8 percent on Wednesday.
Other commercial lenders were mixed, with the top two by
total assets, making small gains; National Commercial bank
was up 0.3 percent and Al Rajhi Bank up 0.4
percent.
If Alawwal and SABB were to merge they would form the third
largest bank by assets.
Petrochemicals, most of which have still to report earnings,
were generally weak and were the main drag on the index,
which was down 0.1 percent. Saudi Kayan Petrochemical
fell 1.1 percent.
Dubai's index slipped 0.3 percent as 15 shares
declined and 11 advanced.
Emaar Malls fell 4.4 percent as its shares went
ex-dividend on Thursday. DAMAC Properties slid 1.2
percent, extending sharp losses from the previous session when
it too traded ex-dividend.
Shares favoured by local day traders were among the top
gainers, including investment firm Shuaa Capital which
rose 1.7 percent.
In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.1
percent, buoyed by a 0.5 percent gain in the shares of the
largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.
Shares of Abu Dhabi National Energy, however, fell
3.3 percent. On Wednesday its shares had slumped as much as 6.7
percent on news that rating agency S&P had downgraded TAQA's
credit rating to 'A-' from 'A' and gave it a 'negative' outlook
from 'stable', but closed flat.
Qatar's index edged down 0.3 percent, heading back
towards a four-month low hit earlier in the week. The country's
largest petrochemical producer, Industries Qatar, fell
0.9 percent, wiping out some of the gains it made on Wednesday
after announcing first quarter net profits grew by a third on
the previous year.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Toby Chopra)