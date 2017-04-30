(Corrects reference to Saudi Kayan to show that Q1 earnings
beat, not missed, estimates)
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may
slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of
last week, though strong first-quarter earnings at a major Saudi
Arabian petrochemical producer may buoy other producers there.
World stock markets fell slightly on Friday as U.S. equities
retreated after a soft reading of first-quarter economic growth.
Brent oil futures closed at $51.73 a barrel, down
slightly for the week.
"The softer mood in global markets and generally low oil
prices will keep Gulf markets trading in a tight range," said a
Dubai-based asset manager.
So far, first-quarter earnings in the Gulf have done little
to move markets aggressively.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical, however, reported a net
profit of 265.5 million riyals ($70.8 million) in the first
quarter; NCB Capital had predicted a quarterly profit of 121
million riyals. In the prior-year period, Saudi Kayan made a net
loss of 195 million riyals.
The producer attributed the return to profit to higher sales
volumes and product prices, which led to a 58 percent jump in
revenue. But it is not clear these trends will continue, given
the recent weakness of oil prices.
Most Saudi petrochemical firms have not yet reported
earnings but are expected to do so in coming days; the regulator
granted companies an additional 15 days to report quarterly
earnings as they migrate to IFRS reporting standards from local
standards.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)