DUBAI, April 30 Petrochemical shares helped lift
the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Sunday after strong
first-quarter earnings in the sector. Neighbouring stock markets
were mostly lower.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical surged 7.9 percent after
it swung to a net profit of 265.5 million riyals ($70.8 million)
from a loss of 195 million riyals in the prior-year period.
Analysts at NCB Capital had expected a profit of 121 million
riyals.
"This is the highest net income since inception. We believe
the variance is due to higher-than-expected operating rates and
gross margin," NCB Capital said.
The positive mood spilled into shares of other producers,
most of which have not yet posted quarterly earnings. Saudi
Arabia Fertilizers (SAFCO) rose 2.2 percent after it
reported net income of 423 million riyals, at the high end of
forecasts; the consensus estimate was 406 million riyals.
The Saudi stock index was up 0.6 percent after half
an hour of trade.
Dubai's index was flat, staying near a 4-1/2 month
low, as 12 shares declined and 11 rose. Second- and third-tier
shares, which are often traded by local day-traders, were the
top movers, with GFH Financial Group jumping 4.8
percent but builder Arabtec was down 0.8 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.3 percent with
support from blue chips; telecommunications operator Etisalat
rose 1.2 percent and real estate developer Aldar
Properties added 0.5 percent.
Qatar's largest petrochemical maker, Industries Qatar
, rose 0.7 percent after news that one of its units,
QAPCO, had signed an agreement with state-owned Qatar Petroleum
to supply the low-density polyethylene producer with additional
ethane gas.
Other Qatari shares sagged, however, dragging the index
0.2 percent lower. Vodafone Qatar was the worst
performer, down 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David
Evans)