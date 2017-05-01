DUBAI May 1 Gulf stock markets look set to
consolidate on Monday with no leads from overseas bourses,
although a few individual stocks in the United Arab Emirates may
react to first-quarter earnings.
Asian stocks are marginally higher on Monday morning while
crude oil prices have dropped marginally. Many markets in Asia
and Europe are closed for a Labour Day holiday, which may limit
foreign investor activity in the Gulf.
In the UAE, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank may attract
buying after posting an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit
to 1.11 billion dirhams ($302.2 million); three analysts polled
by Reuters had on average forecast 995.4 million dirhams.
But Dubai-based courier Aramex missed estimates by
reporting a 5 percent fall in profit due to a rise in provisions
related to the company's incentive scheme; profit was 91.8
million dirhams while EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast
109.1 million dirhams and 105.6 million dirhams.
Property firm Deyaar reported that profit dropped
to 32 million dirhams from 51 million dirhams, but the fall was
largely because the year-earlier figure included a write-back of
a provision for impairment of investment in an associate;
revenues in the first quarter of this year jumped to 142 million
dirhams from 60 million dirhams.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)