DUBAI May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall
on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last
week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained
basis for the first time this year.
Brent plunged as low as $46.64 a barrel. It ultimately
rebounded to close at $49.10, but its weakness may damage equity
markets significantly, especially with regard to petrochemical
shares.
"When oil prices fall over 5 percent, portfolios with major
asset allocations will start to get very nervous...We may see
some big ticket exits this week if crude stays below $50 a
barrel," said a Jeddah-based broker.
The Saudi Arabian stock index, last at 6,924 points,
has minor technical support at the April low of 6,886 points;
any clean break would leave no major support before the March
low of 6,710 points.
