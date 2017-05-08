DUBAI May 8 Shares of builder Drake & Scull
(DSI) continued to sink in early trade on Monday heading for a
second day of heavy losses on its revised recapitalisation
programme while markets across the region were mixed.
Dubai's DSI was down 5 percent to 0.379 dirhams
after an hour of trade, heading to a 14 month low.
The stock plummeted 9.9 percent on Sunday on news that at a
shareholder meeting at the end of last week the company had
increased its write off by up to 722 million dirhams, in
addition to a previously planned reduction of 992 million
dirhams. This would effectively further dilute current
shareholdings.
The company also said a Dubai-based investment firm, Tabarak
Investment, had agreed to buy 500 million dirhams of the new
share issue, pending regulator approval.
The retail arm of Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls
rose 0.8 percent after it reported a 1.9 percent rise
in first quarter net profit to 539 million dirhams.
In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, a rebound in some of the previous
session's top losers helped lift the index 0.5 percent
higher. Dana Gas was up 2.4 percent and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank rose 2.2 percent.
Meanwhile, the Riyadh index was flat after 40
minutes of trade as 73 shares declined and 41 rose.
Medical provider Mouwasat jumped 3.9 percent after
it made first quarter net income of 85.1 million riyals, up 24.2
percent from a year ago and above analysts' forecast of 79.42
million riyals.
However, most petrochemical shares were weak as Brent crude
contracts stayed below $50 a barrel.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry
King)