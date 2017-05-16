DUBAI May 16 A further climb in crude oil
prices may help buoy sentiment towards Gulf equity markets on
Tuesday while a series of index changes by MSCI looks set to
affect a few individual stocks.
Brent oil is trading at $52 a barrel in early Asian
trade and has now traded over the $50 mark for four sessions.
"Sentiment is not the only thing that gets dented when oil
falls below $50 for a prolonged period - now it is the wider
economic reforms that will get hurt, because the catch is that
to diversify from oil, you still need it at a comfortable
level," said a London-based analyst.
Overnight MSCI said it would add Dubai developer DAMAC
Properties to its United Arab Emirates index on June
1. Analysts at EFG Hermes estimated last month that at least $90
million of passive fund inflows could enter DAMAC; these are not
expected until just before the change actually takes place on
June 1, but some investors could try to front-run the change.
Dubai's Gulf General Investment will be deleted
from MSCI's small-cap index while Qatar's Gulf Warehousing
will be added.
MSCI also said it would add investment bank and brokerage
firm EFG Hermes to the MSCI Egypt index while deleting
real estate developer Talaat Mostafa; analysts at EFG
estimated flows of around $30 million as a result.
Dubai builder Drake & Scull, which is near a 15-
month low, reported a first-quarter net loss attributable to
shareholders of 722.5 million dirhams ($196.9 million) versus a
profit of 9.8 million dirhams in the year-ago period.
However, fresh selling of the stock may be limited as a
quarterly loss had been expected and some investors are now
focusing on the firm's efforts, outlined in a Reuters interview
last week, to rebuild its business and obtain overdue payments
from client Saudi Aramco.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)