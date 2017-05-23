DUBAI May 23 Profit-booking swept across the
Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Tuesday as investors
cashed out ahead of Ramadan, while Abu Dhabi and Qatar were
buoyed by gains among constituents of the MSCI emerging market
index.
Riyadh's index fell 0.6 percent in the first 40
minutes as 151 shares declined and only eight rose.
"This is the cash-out before Ramadan, and it is not uncommon
to see some unwinding ahead of the quieter period," said a
Jeddah-based trader. Trading volumes often shrink during the
holy month, which is expected to start this Saturday.
In Dubai, the index was down 0.1 percent as theme
park operator DXB Entertainments lost 1.2 percent.
MSCI constituents were strong elsewhere, however. They
lifted Abu Dhabi's index 0.5 percent with First Abu Dhabi
Bank up 0.5 percent. In Doha, the index rose 0.2
percent on the back of gains in companies most exposed to
foreign funds; Qatar National Bank was up 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)