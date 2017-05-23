* Egyptian importers, banks may benefit from rate hike
* Ezz steel climbs after annual earnings
* Saudi dragged lower before Ramadan
* Dubai's DFM, DXBE hit by Q2 revenue worries
* MSCI banking shares outperform in Qatar
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, May 23 Egypt's stock market on Tuesday
recovered some of the previous day's heavy losses while Gulf
bourses were weaker as investors booked profits ahead of the
holy month of Ramadan, when trading volumes and liquidity often
decrease.
Cairo's index rebounded 1.1 percent after tumbling
2.5 percent on Monday, its largest single-day decline since Jan.
19, after the central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates by
2 percentage points to fight sky-high inflation.
The surprise move prompted heavy selling by local retail
investors but several foreign fund managers said they did not
expect a lasting impact on the market, partly because of the
loose links between interest rates and the real economy in
Egypt.
Importers may benefit from lower input costs if the rate
hike strengthens the Egyptian pound, while many exporters should
remain competitive if inflation eases, said a note by Dubai's
Arqaam Capital.
Arabian Food Industries, which depends on imports
for its food production, rose 1.4 percent. Shares of the largest
listed lender, Commercial International Bank, gained
0.5 percent.
"Most banks will be positively affected due to positive net
asset-liability management positions, boosting net interest
margins, despite potential impact on credit growth," Arqaam
said.
Ezz Steel jumped 2.9 percent after it posted a
consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of 162.5
million Egyptian pounds ($9.0 million) for the last fiscal year
versus a net loss of 418 million pounds a year ago.
The company said a foreign exchange gain after the flotation
of the Egyptian pound in November had added 816 million pounds
to its bottom line.
GULF
The Riyadh index pulled back 0.7 percent as 147
shares declined and only 11 rose in modest volumes.
"This is the cash-out before Ramadan, and it is not uncommon
to see some unwinding ahead of the quieter period," said a
Jeddah-based trader. Ramadan is expected to start this Saturday.
Dubai's index dropped 0.8 percent with the only
listed exchange in the Gulf, Dubai Financial Market,
retreating 3.6 percent.
In recent months Dubai's stock market has been
underperforming its regional peers and trading volumes have
shrunk. Traders may have decided to cash out of DFM's shares as
they expect its top line in the second quarter to come under
pressure, especially since it coincides with Ramadan.
DXB Entertainments lost 2.2 percent, as Ramadan
and hot summer weather may reduce footfall at its Dubai hotels
and theme parks.
In Abu Dhabi, mid- to small-sized companies weighed on the
index, which fell 0.1 percent; food producer Agthia
Group was down 1.8 percent.
In Qatar, banking shares which are constituents of the MSCI
emerging market index were resilient with Qatar National Bank
rising 1.2 percent and Masraf Al Rayan
adding 0.2 percent. The index, however, dropped 0.1
percent as most other shares declined.
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 6,936 points.
DUBAI
* The index lost 0.8 percent to 3,364 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.1 percent to 4,546 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 10,123 points.
EGYPT
* The index rebounded 1.1 percent to 12,792 points.
KUWAIT
* The index lost 0.4 percent to 6,745 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 1,310 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,402 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Evans)