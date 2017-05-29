DUBAI May 29 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
quiet, early trade on Monday with low-priced shares favoured by
local retail investors lifting Dubai's bourse.
The Dubai index added 0.6 percent. The four most
active stocks were worth less than 1 dirham each, with Union
Properties, the most heavily traded stock, gaining 0.8
percent.
Amusement park operator DXB Entertainments, whose
slide this year has weighed heavily on the Dubai market, edged
up 0.9 percent after it said chief executive Raed Kajoor al-
Nuaimi had been appointed CEO of a new entity that will manage
development projects for Dubai Holding and Meraas Holding.
Nuaimi will remain CEO of DXBE until a new CEO is appointed, the
company said without elaborating.
Saudi Arabia's index edged down 0.2 percent in the
first 45 minutes as petrochemical producer Nama Chemicals
, which had plunged its 10 percent daily limit on
Sunday, slid a further 4.2 percent.
Qatar's index lost 0.5 percent as Qatar National Bank
fell 1.2 percent, although Qatar First Bank,
the most heavily traded stock, climbed 4.2 percent. In the last
several days it has rebounded from record lows in unusually
heavy trade.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)