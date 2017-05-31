DUBAI May 31 Stock markets in the Gulf look
likely to be flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as an overnight
pull-back in oil prices may keep institutional funds on the
sidelines.
Brent crude has dropped more than 0.5 percent from
its levels during Gulf hours on Tuesday and is now at $51.59 a
barrel. Wall Street closed marginally lower.
In the absence of positive corporate or economic policy news
within the Gulf, the international environment may dominate the
direction of regional markets, and it is not particularly
positive.
"Market sentiment as well as direction is likely to be
influenced by macro factors such as oil prices, geopolitics and
global economic developments," said Scahin Mohindra, portfolio
manager at Invest AD.
Changes to MSCI's indexes, due to take place on June 1, look
set to determine passive fund flows in a few Gulf stocks on
Wednesday, since passive funds generally move about a day before
index changes.
Dubai developer DAMAC Properties is being added
to MSCI's United Arab Emirates index; analysts at EFG Hermes
estimated last month that at least $90 million of passive
inflows could enter DAMAC. The stock moved sharply after MSCI's
announcement in mid-May, however, so there may be heavy selling
into strength.
Gulf General Investment will be deleted from
MSCI's small-cap index while Qatar's Gulf Warehousing
will be added.
MSCI will also add investment bank and brokerage firm EFG
Hermes to the MSCI Egypt index while deleting real
estate developer Talaat Mostafa; EFG estimated flows
of around $30 million as a result.
Dubai's DXB Entertainments, which has rebounded in
the last couple of days from a two-year low, may continue to
attract interest after saying it had appointed Mohamed Almulla
as chief executive. Almulla was previously was previously CEO of
Arab Media Group, part of Dubai Holding.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)