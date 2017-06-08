DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's stock market rebounded in
early trade on Thursday after losing 9.7 percent since
neighbouring Arab states cut diplomatic and trade relations with
it early this week, while an overnight plunge in oil prices
weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse.
Qatar's stock index was up 2.5 percent after an hour
of trade with all 17 companies that have a market capitalisation
of over $1 billion rebounding.
Industrial conglomerate Aamal Co, in which the
Qatari ruling family has 28 percent ownership, was the top
performer, soaring 9.1 percent. Its shares had lost 15.6 percent
in the previous three sessions.
Qatar National Bank, the largest listed bank, rose
1.1 percent to 135 riyals; it is now trading at an 11.5 percent
discount to its average fair value, according to a Thomson
Reuters survey of analysts.
Dubai's index edged up a further 0.3 percent after
it had climbed 2.5 percent on Wednesday on news that the largest
listed real estate developer, Emaar Properties, plans
to spin off its local real estate unit and offer its shares to
the public.
Emaar was up 0.8 percent on Thursday morning and other
property-related shares also gained, with builder Drake & Scull
up 4.8 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.3 percent as Dana Gas
continue to outperform, adding 3.9 percent. It leaped
10.9 percent on Wednesday after saying it had received $40
million from the Egyptian government towards its outstanding
receivables.
Saudi Arabia's index, however, fell 0.6 percent in
the first 45 minutes of trade as most petrochemicals fell after
Brent oil futures tumbled 4 percent overnight. Saudi
Basic Industries was down 0.9 percent.
Some Saudi shares have been rising on expectations that they
will attract foreign money if MSCI launches a review on June 20
of whether to upgrade Riyadh to emerging market status. They
were relatively resilient on Thursday; dairy producer Almarai
was up 1.4 percent.
