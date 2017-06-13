DUBAI, June 13 Gulf stock markets look set to
trade quietly on Tuesday in the absence of major news, while
Qatar could continue a gradual rebound from lows reached after
other Gulf Arab states imposed an embargo on it last week.
The Qatari stock index rose 0.8 percent on Monday;
is still down 8 percent since Monday last week, when Saudi
Arabia and three other Arab states cut diplomatic and trade
ties, but bourse data showed that while foreign funds remained
net sellers of Qatari shares on Monday, the pace of their
selling slowed.
This suggests some funds are willing to accept higher
political risk now that valuations are lower. Qatari credit
default swaps and international bond yields fell back
substantially on Monday.
However, some analysts are still cutting targets for Qatari
stocks, so any market rebound is likely to be limited and
gradual. HSBC cut its target for Vodafone Qatar, which
last closed at 7.76 riyals, to 7.15 riyals from 8.1 riyals.
Internationally, Wall Street edged down on Monday but Asian
stocks are firm. Brent crude oil is slightly firmer at
$48.58 a barrel.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)