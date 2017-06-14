DUBAI, June 14 Gulf stock markets were mostly
little changed on Wednesday, although amusement park operator
DXB Entertainments led Dubai higher and Dana Gas continued its
surge in Abu Dhabi, while Qatar's bourse recovered modestly.
Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent as DXBE,
which has been hit by disappointing visitor numbers at its
parks, climbed 6.1 percent after announcing a new management
structure.
It said strategy and business development would be
incorporated into a newly structured finance function, and that
John Ireland had been appointed chief financial officer.
Abu Dhabi's index was flat but Dana was up
4.4 percent at 0.72 dirhams in heavy trade, after jumping its 15
percent daily limit on Tuesday. It was off an intra-day high of
0.77 dirham.
The company proposed on Tuesday restructuring its $700
million of outstanding Islamic bonds at much cheaper rates; on
Wednesday, it said it had obtained an injunction in a Sharjah
court blocking claims on its existing sukuk.
Saudi Arabia's index edged up 0.1 percent. Gulf
Union Cooperative Insurance added 2.6 percent after
jumping its 10 percent daily limit on Tuesday, when it said it
had cut its accumulated losses to 20 percent of capital from
33.5 percent.
Qatar's index, beaten down by the economic sanctions
against Qatar by other Gulf Arab states, rebounded 0.4 percent
in a broad-based rally; 23 stocks gained and only seven dropped.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)