* Saudi jumps on optimistic comments by regulator
* Stocks that could benefit from MSCI upgrade are top
gainers
* But analysts say fundamentals may not support sustained
rally
* UAE's Tabreed soars on Engie's potential majority
ownership
* Commodity-linked shares main drag on Doha
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 19 Saudi Arabia's stock market
surged on Monday after a regulatory official was quoted as
predicting the bourse would enter MSCI's emerging market index
sooner than most investors had expected, while the rest of the
region was subdued.
Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, vice chairman of the Capital Market
Authority, was quoted as saying by the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper
that he expected the Saudi market to be included in the index by
the end of 2018.
MSCI will announce late on Tuesday whether it is putting
Saudi Arabia on a list for possible index inclusion. Most funds
think Riyadh has done enough to be included, but if MSCI follows
its usual timetable, actual entry would occur in mid-2019.
However, MSCI has the flexibility to move faster if it wishes.
The Saudi stock index rose 2.4 percent, its largest
single-day gain since November, although trading volume was only
moderate.
"Local funds which have been somewhat sceptical of MSCI
putting Riyadh on review reacted to the comments made by the
vice chairman," said Mohamad al-Hajj, macroeconomic strategist
at EFG Hermes.
Some of the top-performing shares on Monday were those which
may eventually be added to MSCI's standard emerging market
index, including Banque Saudi Fransi, which jumped 7.5
percent, and medical insurer BUPA Arabia, up 6.0
percent.
Although progress towards inclusion would be a net positive
for the Saudi stock market, some analysts are cautious about
speculative fever trumping fundamentals, which are not
particularly supportive. Saudi Arabia's 12-month forward
price-earnings ratio is 13.9 while the MSCI Emerging Market
Index is at 12.
"While we believe that inclusion in watch list for Saudi
will lead to enhanced market liquidity and generate more
interest in the Saudi market, we caution investors to be wary of
irrational exuberance as inclusion is unlikely to change market
fundamentals which currently remain tepid," said a note by
Alrajhi Capital.
The government's petrodollar revenues remain under pressure
and reforms planned for the next 12 months include another round
of fuel and electricity price hikes and introduction of a value-
added tax, which will raise costs for the private sector.
Meanwhile, Dubai's National Central Cooling Co
(Tabreed) surged its 15 percent daily limit to 2.12 dirhams
after French power and gas group Engie agreed to buy
a 40 percent stake for 2.8 billion dirhams ($763 million) from
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala.
Mubadala will convert its mandatory convertible bonds into
shares, with 1.086 billion shares to be transferred to Engie at
about 2.62 dirhams each. The Abu Dhabi fund will keep 42 percent
after the deal has been approved by regulators.
Analysts at Arqaam Capital said they were keeping their
target price for the stock unchanged at 2.32 dirhams, as
Tabreed's growth would benefit from Engie's experience but share
buy-backs by the company were no longer likely.
Drake & Scull climbed 1.2 percent after its acting
chief financial officer told reporters that the company had not
been affected by Qatar's diplomatic rift with some of its Gulf
neighbours, although DSI was not bidding for new business in
that country.
DSI expects to complete a plan to reduce its capital by 75
percent by the end of the third quarter, deferring the process
by one month, its chief executive said.
The Dubai index added 0.4 percent. Qatar
lost 1.3 percent with commodity-linked companies some of the
worst performers as Brent oil stayed near its 2017 lows.
Drilling rig provider Gulf International Services
declined 4.0 percent and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar
fell 2.7 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.2 percent, weighed
down by a 2.9 percent decline in Dana Gas, the most
heavily traded stock on Monday.
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index jumped 2.4 percent to 7,047 points.
DUBAI
* The index advanced 0.4 percent to 3,458 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 4,491 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 1.3 percent to 9,069 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 13,508 points.
KUWAIT
* The index lost 0.3 percent to 6,830 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 1,317 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.5 percent to 5,221 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Toby Chopra)