DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market
continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index
compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible
upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf
was sluggish.
MSCI will announce its decision after the close. The Saudi
index rose 0.5 percent in the first half-hour; it had
surged 2.4 percent on Monday after Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, vice
chairman of the Capital Market Authority, was quoted as saying
by the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that he expected Riyadh to be
upgraded by the end of 2018.
That would be faster than the mid-2019 date which MSCI's
past practice would suggest. Tuesday's rise was broad-based,
with nine of the 10 most heavily traded stocks gaining.
Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries,
which would be a key Saudi component of MSCI's emerging market
index if the upgrade happens, rose 0.8 percent.
Banks were also strong with Banque Saudi Fransi
adding 4.2 percent. In a research note, Morgan Stanley argued
that the rally in Saudi banks had further to go, saying Riyad
Bank and Al Rajhi Bank were underpriced
relative to history and that because loan growth in the sluggish
Saudi economy was slow, banks would increase dividends.
Dubai's index edged up 0.2 percent as National
Central Cooling Co (Tabreed), the most heavily traded
stock, jumped 7.1 percent.
It had soared its 15 percent daily limit on Monday, when
France's Engie said it had agreed to buy 40 percent
of Tabreed for 2.8 billion dirhams ($763 million) from Mubadala.
Qatar's index slipped 0.3 percent as Doha Bank
dropped 2.4 percent and Qatar International Islamic
Bank lost 2.2 percent.
Qatari banks have been weak because of concern about
increases in their funding costs after other Gulf countries
imposed sanctions on Qatar early this month, accusing it of
supporting terrorism.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)