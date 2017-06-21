DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's stock market may
get a moderate boost on Wednesday from news that Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman was promoted to crown prince, fund
managers said, though weak oil prices look likely to dampen most
of the Gulf.
Prince Mohammed is architect of radical reforms to
diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil, and his promotion gives
further assurance that key parts – including a plan to sell a
stake in national oil giant Saudi Aramco, and austerity measures
to close a budget deficit caused by shrunken oil revenues - will
continue.
"This isn't unexpected though it came earlier than
expected," said a Jeddah-based fund manager. "There won't be a
risk of the reforms being scrapped."
Also, MSCI announced overnight that it will start
considering whether to upgrade Saudi Arabia to emerging market
status; the upgrade would occur in two phases, in May 2019 and
August 2019.
MSCI's announcement has largely been priced in, but could
still prove modestly positive for the market in the short term.
However, the overall environment for Gulf markets is poor;
Brent oil sank to around $46 a barrel overnight, its
lowest level since November, before global oil producers agreed
on output cuts. Also, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad and Andrew Torchia)