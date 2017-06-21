* Saudi posts biggest single-day gain since August 2015
* Mohammed bin Salman's rise boosts confidence in economic
reforms
* Banks, property developers are top gainers
* MSCI news lifts Almarai to all-time high
* Other bourses focus on Brent below $46 a barrel
By Celine Aswad and Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's stock market
jumped over 5 percent on Wednesday after the architect of the
kingdom's economic reforms was appointed crown prince and index
compiler MSCI said it would consider upgrading Riyadh to
emerging market status.
The stock index surged 5.5 percent, its largest
single-day rise since August 2015, to 7,335 points, its highest
level since December 2015. Trading volume was the largest this
year.
Fund managers said the appointment of Prince Mohammed bin
Salman, previously deputy crown prince, to be first in line for
the throne was not unexpected, but came sooner than anticipated.
He has been the catalyst for radical reforms to reduce Saudi
Arabia's dependence on oil exports, ranging from a plan to sell
a stake in national oil giant Saudi Aramco and dozens of other
institutions and reinvest the money in non-oil industries, to
tough austerity plans to eliminate a huge budget deficit.
"For the first time in two years, investors will feel
reassured that the economic reform plan Vision 2030 will not be
scrapped," said Ayham Kamel, director of the Middle East and
North Africa at consultancy Eurasia Group.
As defence minister Prince Mohammed has overseen the war in
Yemen and taken a tough line towards Iran, so some analysts fear
his promotion could raise geopolitical tensions.
But investors were not focusing on geopolitics on Wednesday.
National Commercial Bank, the biggest listed lender
which is expected to help arrange the privatisation programme
and play a major role in funding some of the new non-oil
industries, soared 10 percent.
Mining company Ma'den jumped 9.7 percent. Mining
is a key sector in Prince Mohammed's plans to cut the kingdom's
reliance on oil.
Real estate developers were also strong, especially those
that are working with the government on projects. Emaar the
Economic City, which is developing an industrial city
near Jeddah, shot up 10.2 percent.
To mark Prince Mohammed's promotion, the government said it
was restoring financial allowances to civil servants
retroactively to last September. This did not appear to involve
a lot of money - Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi
Capital, estimated 8 or 9 billion riyals ($2.1 billion to $2.4
billion) - but it lifted investor sentiment.
The market was also buoyed by news that index compiler MSCI
would, as expected, start to consider whether to upgrade Saudi
Arabia to emerging market status. An upgrade would probably take
effect in 2019, eventually attracting tens of billions of
dollars of fresh foreign money.
Iyad Ghulam, senior equities analyst at NCB Capital, said
the MSCI news might give the market support for the medium term.
"We expect the market to rise 20 to 30 percent from the day
of the MSCI announcement on putting Saudi on the short list
until the decision date in June 2018," Ghulam said.
Food maker Almarai jumped 9.1 percent to close at
90.00 riyals on Wednesday; it hit an all time intra-day high of
90.70 riyals.
EFG Hermes predicts Almarai would see up to $405 million of
passive fund inflows from an MSCI upgrade, plus up to $183
million if FTSE decides this September to upgrade Saudi Arabia.
OIL
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Brent oil's fall to below $46
a barrel - to levels not seen since November, before global oil
producers agreed to cut output to prop up prices - hurt stock
markets.
While not disastrous for countries that have embarked on
austerity programmes, it could mean governments have less room
to boost spending this year than hoped.
Dubai's index lost 1.0 percent as Dubai Financial
Market, the only listed exchange in the Gulf, fell 3.4
percent. The Abu Dhabi index closed near flat.
In Qatar, the index sank for a fourth consecutive day
to its lowest close in 17 months. Petrochemical producer
Industries Qatar fell 2.7 percent.
The index has shed 11.6 percent since June 5, when Saudi
Arabia and three other Arab states cut diplomatic and trade
links with Doha.
