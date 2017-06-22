DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market
extended on the previous session's rally in early trade on
Thursday headed for its highest close in 20 months as investors
focused on shares likely to benefit from economic reforms and
from MSCI's decision.
The Riyadh stock index surged 5.5 percent in reaction
to the appointment of the architect of the economic reform and
privatisation plans, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to crown
prince. Previously the 31-year old was deputy crown prince.
The index was up 1.2 percent in the first hour of trade as
some shares which were top gainers on the previous day continued
to rally with the only listed miner Saudi Arabian Mining
jumping surging its 10 percent daily limit in the
first half hour of trade.
Banks were also strong with government-majority owned
National Commercial Bank jumping 7.3 percent,
extending on its 10 percent surge on Wednesday.
Civil servants' salaries are mainly deposited in their
current accounts with NCB. News of the retroactive reinstatement
of their allowances, which will bring in between 5 and 6 billion
riyals ($1.3 billion to $1.6 billion) according to the finance
minister, gave an added boost to the stock.
Samba Financial Group was up 4.2 percent and Saudi
British Bank added 2.1 percent.
Analysts at Dubai-based Exotix said in a note the Saudi
banking stocks "screen particularly well" compared to other
sectors, because they are trading at a relatively attractive
valuation.
Also, investors were happy that index compiler MSCI placed
Riyadh on the watch list for an emerging market upgrade.
Analysts predict the market may gain 20-30 percent through to
the decision date in June 2018.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures staying near
overnight 10-month lows of $44.35 a barrel weighed on some large
cap petrochemical stocks; Saudi Basic Industries was
down 1.2 percent.
Qatar's stock index rebounded 2.0 percent, snapping
four sessions of declines as almost all the traded stocks rose.
Vodafone Qatar was up 2.7 percent.
Two traders told Reuters local mutual funds and government
related funds were buying to help support the market.
Meanwhile Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.8 percent as
Eshraq Properties, the most traded stock, lost 5.8
percent. On Thursday company said it will meet on July 5 to
ratify the sale of the company's shares in real-estate
investment fund Ward Holding.
Dubai's index was down 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad)