DUBAI, June 28 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates and Kuwait may move little in thin trade on Wednesday
as they return from three days of Eid al-Fitr holidays lacking
fresh news to change prices.
Brent oil futures are at $46.54 a barrel, up 5
percent from a seven-month low hit on June 21 but still well
below the one-year average of $50.80.
The Qatar crisis remains stalemated with no clear sign of
progress towards a resolution.
Dubai-listed GFH Financial, which is frequently
traded by short-term retail investors, may attract some interest
after it agreed to exit part of its real estate portfolio, which
it said had an "approximate value" of $55 million. The book
value of the asset is $20 million, it added.
Markets in Riyadh and Doha remain closed and will resume
trading on July 2.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)