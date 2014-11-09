* 0.5 adjustment factor removed for most stocks in index
* Passive flows into UAE, Qatar may total $1 billion
* Change to Qatar foreign ceiling calculation was key
* Huge jump in turnover eases MSCI concern about liquidity
* Foreigners still not close to hitting ceilings
DUBAI, Nov 9 A decision by equity index compiler
MSCI to raise the weightings of key stocks in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar reflects growing liquidity in those markets
and sets the seal on their emergence as mainstream investment
destinations.
In May this year, MSCI upgraded the UAE and Qatar to
emerging market from frontier market status. But it also diluted
the impact of the upgrade by applying an "adjustment factor" of
0.5 to eight stocks there, citing "accessibility issues to
international institutional investors".
In a semi-annual review published at the end of last week,
MSCI removed the adjustment factor for most, though not all, of
the eight stocks - indicating that it believes obstacles to
foreign investment in the markets are diminishing.
The adjustment factor was abolished, with effect at the end
of this month, for Emaar Properties, Dubai Islamic
Bank, Qatar National Bank (QNB), Industries
Qatar, Doha Bank and Commercial Bank of
Qatar. MSCI also raised the index weighting of First
Gulf Bank through other means.
The 0.5 adjustment factor remains in place for Arabtec
Holding and Dana Gas.
According to brokerage EFG Hermes, the weighting increase
will result in combined net inflows of "passive" funds - those
which base their investment decisions entirely on the make-up of
equity indexes - of $1 billion into the two countries.
That is not much compared to their national market
capitalisations of around $200 billion, but it is enough to
stimulate trade in the short term.
"We estimate that the changes highlighted above will
increase Qatar's weight in the MSCI EM index from 0.63 percent
to 0.92 percent, and UAE's weight from 0.54 percent to 0.72
percent," EFG said in a research note.
LIQUDITY
The adjustment factor was originally imposed because of
issues such as companies' ceilings on total foreign investment
in their shares, small free floats of tradable shares, and low
liquidity in stocks, which makes it difficult for investors to
get into and out of equities.
These problems have not disappeared, but both countries are
moving to resolve them. One major step in that direction was
Qatar's decision this year to calculate foreign ownership limits
as proportions of total shares outstanding, not as proportions
of freely floating shares.
That move effectively doubled the room for foreign
investment in names such as QNB and Industries Qatar.
Major UAE companies had mostly decided to increase their
foreign ownership limits even before the upgrade in May.
Despite this, concern about liquidity and the possibility
that foreign investors would bump up against limited free floats
prompted MSCI to apply its 0.5 adjustment factor.
"They did it because they were not sure there was enough
headroom for foreign investors," said Akber Khan, director of
asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha.
A jump in trading volumes on both countries' markets this
year appears to have eased MSCI's concerns.
Dubai Financial Market, the emirate's bourse
operator, said last month that the value of stocks traded in the
first nine months of this year nearly tripled from a year ago to
315.5 billion dirhams ($85.9 billion).
According to data from Qatar's bourse, traded value there
also nearly tripled in the same period to 153.2 billion riyals
($42.1 billion). Abu Dhabi's nine-month traded value more than
doubled to 124.3 billion dirhams.
The markets are considering steps to increase turnover
further; for example, Qatar may slash the par value of its
shares by a factor of 10 to 1 riyal in order to make them easier
to trade.
Also, the markets' experience since May suggests inflows of
foreign money - Dubai's bourse has reported net inflows of 4
billion dirhams this year - have been broadly distributed enough
to avoid pushing foreign holdings up to ownership ceilings.
Foreign investors from outside the Gulf Cooperation Council
still hold only 23.6 percent of Emaar, for instance, less than
half of the 49 percent quota. In QNB, foreigners hold just over
a quarter of the allowed 25 percent quota.
