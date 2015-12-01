DUBAI Dec 1 Qatar's stock market rebounded
sharply in early trade on Tuesday after plunging on the previous
day as MSCI rebalanced its emerging markets index.
The Qatari index tumbled 4.4 percent on Monday as
MSCI added overseas-listed Chinese companies to its index,
diluting Qatar's weighting and causing an outflow of passive
funds. The drop in the Qatari market was magnified by thin
turnover and a lack of buying interest.
But with passive funds now gone, locals bought back stocks
on Tuesday, with the index jumping 3.3 percent in thin trade.
Gulf International Services, the most active stock
on Doha's exchange, surged 7.5 percent after plunging 9.4
percent on Monday because it was due to be deleted from the MSCI
emerging market index.
Qatar Gas Transport fell 1.6 percent after
climbing 1.3 percent on Monday because it would be added to the
index.
The Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses were closed for National Day
holidays that will last through the end of this week.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)