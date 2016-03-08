DUBAI, March 8 Petrochemical shares lifted
Riyadh's stock market in early trade on Tuesday after Brent oil
futures rose above $40 per barrel, while Orasom Telecom
supported Egypt.
Riyadh's stock index added 0.7 percent.
Petrochemical heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries
advanced 1.6 percent and other oil-linked stocks also gained.
Food and agriculture shares were strong, with the largest
dairy producer, Almarai, and National Agriculture
Development each up more than 2.0 percent.
"While Saudi Arabia's growth is expected to face a slowdown
in 2016, we believe that the food and drink sector will benefit
from structural factors, including favourable demographics,
higher employment of locals in the private sector and increasing
levels of urbanisation," said a note by Riyadh-based Aljazira
Capital.
Egypt's index added 0.7 percent in the first 40
minutes of trade, headed for its fourth day of gains, with
Orascom Telecom, the most heavily traded stock by far, adding
1.6 percent.
On Sunday OTMT said it would lend its subsidiary Beltone
Financial 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($128 million) to
acquire the investment arm of Cairo's largest lender Commercial
International Bank, CI Capital.
Beltone again soared by its daily limit of 10 percent.
Shares in the investment firm have more than quadrupled in price
since Feb. 10. CIB was up 1.0 percent.
But Telecom Egypt fell 0.7 percent. The
state-owned landline monopoly reported on Monday a 111 percent
jump in 2015 net profit after corporate tax changes; its shares
rose 1.8 percent on Monday to 6.78 pounds in an initial reaction
to the news. According to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters,
the company is undervalued with a mean target price of 10.73
pounds.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Alison Williams)