DUBAI, March 10 Petrochemical stocks boosted
Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Thursday, while
Egypt shares jumped more than 2 percent in robust volume after
the central bank acted to improve dollar supplies to the
economy.
Riyadh's index gained 0.8 percent as oil prices
steadied over $40 a barrel. PetroRabigh added 1.4
percent after the company said it would book around 750 million
riyals ($200 million) in sales revenue this year with the full
start-up of its expanded ethane cracker.
Mouwasat Medical Services climbed 3.7 percent
after it signed an agreement with oil giant Saudi Aramco to
provide healthcare services for another two years. According to
a bourse statement, the new contract's revenue will rise by at
least 10 percent. Over the past five years, yearly revenue from
Aramco averaged about 184 million riyals.
The retail sector, which took a hit on Wednesday after major
electronics retailer Jarir Marketing warned that its
sales would plunge as much as 30 percent year-on-year in the
first quarter, stabilised. Jarir, which sank 9.1 percent on
Wednesday, added 0.2 percent.
Cairo's main index added 2.8 percent, a sign that
investors welcomed the central bank's move to remove caps on
foreign exchange deposits and withdrawals for companies
importing essential goods, to boost liquidity in a
dollar-starved economy.
Shares favoured by foreign investors surged, with Global
Telecom and Commercial International Bank,
adding 6.6 and 3.4 percent respectively.
Orascom Telecom added 3.2 percent and was the most
heavily traded stock on the bourse. But its affiliate Beltone
Financial, which had more than quadrupled in price
over the last three weeks on its buyout of CI Capital, nosedived
to its 10 percent daily limit for a second day in a row.
