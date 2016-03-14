DUBAI, March 14 Cairo's main index jumped nearly
3 percent in early trade on Monday following the central bank's
move to devalue the currency.
Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had devalued the
Egyptian pound to 8.85 per dollar at a special foreign exchange
auction. It had previously set the rates at its regular and
exceptional auctions at 7.73 per dollar as an average bid price.
Cairo's main index jumped 2.9 percent in the first
15 minutes of trade after the news hit, with 25 of the 26 traded
stocks each rising more than 1 percent.
On Sunday the index closed flat to snap six days of gains,
but last week it rallied 7.8 percent, breaking above its
February peak in a bullish technical signal.
Foreign investors, who have been largely absent from the
market this year, have started in recent days to show more
interest in Egyptian shares.
"The bottleneck has finally been relieved and we expect the
market to rally after trading sideways since the start of the
year," said a Cairo-based trader.
Commercial International Bank and EFG Hermes
were 4.7 and 8.3 percent higher respectively.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan
Fenton)