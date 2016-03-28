DUBAI, March 28 Strong petrochemical shares
lifted Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Monday,
while Orascom Telecom Media pulled Egypt lower again
because of concern about its deal to acquire CI Capital.
Saudi Basic Industries climbed 2.3 percent,
helping the Saudi index rise 0.9 percent. Saudi Telecom
rebounded 2.4 percent after sliding for several days
in response to regulators cutting regional roaming fees in the
Gulf.
Egypt's index fell 0.6 percent as Egyptian
billionaire Naguib Sawiris's Orascom Telecom, the most heavily
traded stock, lost 1.3 percent.
Orascom Telecom had dropped 3.8 percent on Sunday after
Sawiris said its bid to acquire CI Capital, the investment arm
of Commercial International Bank (CIB), was being held
up by national security concerns. Sawiris also criticised state
meddling in business that he said would put off investors.
On Monday, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters that
it was expected to go ahead eventually, but that if it did not,
CIB would put CI Capital up for sale again.
CIB shares dropped 1.1 percent in early trade on Monday
while Beltone Financial, the Orascom Telecom
subsidiary that is to be the vehicle for the acquisition, rose
2.9 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)