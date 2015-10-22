DUBAI Oct 22 Worries that Saudi Arabia may cut
subsidies and state spending and raise taxes to cover its budget
deficits in an era of cheap oil hurt its stock market early on
Thursday. Egypt's market was soft as the split of Amer Group
into two firms dominated trade.
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that
Riyadh was considering a wide range of fiscal reforms - many of
which could hurt corporate profits, at least initially - to cope
with a budget gap that would total well over $100 billion this
year.
That pushed the Saudi stock index down 2.7 percent on
Wednesday and it slid a further 1.6 percent early on Thursday.
Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries dropped
2.0 percent as the government could raise money by lifting
subsidised, ultra-low gas feedstock prices for the industry.
Telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
plunged 10.1 percent after reporting a surprise third-quarter
loss that it attributed to rising expenses, even though it
slashed its capital spending.
Rival Zain Saudi tumbled 6.5 percent after
reporting a narrower third-quarter loss that matched analysts'
forecasts.
However Atheeb Telecom climbed 2.8 percent after
reporting a 3.6 million riyal ($960,000) net profit for the
third quarter, which was only its second quarterly profit since
the start of 2012.
Al-Rajhi, a major bank, sank 4.1 percent and
property developer Dar Al Arkan lost 2.2 percent. Dar
could be exposed to a tax on undeveloped urban land being
planned by the government.
Egypt's index edged down 0.3 percent as liquidity
migrated to property developer Amer Group, which
resumed trading after a three-day suspension as it split into
two firms. Amer itself jumped 4.1 percent and the new firm,
Porto Group was flat as it posted the market's
heaviest trading volume.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)