DUBAI Oct 28 Saudi Arabia's stock market
stabilised early on Wednesday after a plunge on the previous day
because of fears that the government might tighten fiscal policy
considerably.
Egypt's market moved little.
The Saudi index sank 3.0 percent on Tuesday after
the oil minister confirmed that the government was considering
whether to raise domestic energy prices - one of several steps
that it may take next year to reduce a huge budget deficit
caused by low oil prices.
On Wednesday morning, the index slipped in the opening
minutes but after half an hour was roughly flat at 7,097 points.
It has technical support at its August low of 6,921 points.
The petrochemical sector stayed soft, with its
index dropping 0.4 percent; one possible fiscal reform is
raising gas feedstock prices for the industry.
Many second-tier stocks were bought back, however. Saudi
Research and Marketing Group, a media company, surged
9.0 percent.
"We are now becoming more concerned about a very significant
slowdown in Saudi Arabia given a capex squeeze and the potential
increase in fuel and energy prices, especially when coupled with
a potential tightening of monetary policy as SAIBOR-LIBOR
spreads widen," Arqaam Capital said in a note.
"We continue to be underweight on cement, building
materials, industrials and petrochemicals, but play banks on
higher net interest margins."
Industry sources told Reuters, however, that any hike in
energy prices would be gradual and cautious. So analysts do not
expect a recession.
"Despite recent statements from the finance minister about a
moderation of government expenditures in 2016, we expect that
government expenses will continue to support domestic economic
activity in the next 18 months," Moody's Investors Service said.
It predicted government spending would grow 2 percent in
2016 and 4 percent in subsequent years, down from a compound
annual growth rate of 14 percent between 2010 and 2014. As a
result, non-oil gross domestic product will still grow 3.3
percent next year, it said.
Egypt's stock index edged down 0.1 percent with the
10 most heavily traded stocks narrowly mixed.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Angus MacSwan)