DUBAI Nov 3 Most Saudi Arabian stocks were
little changed early on Tuesday, though some second-tier shares
gained sharply. Egyptian stocks rose.
The Saudi index was flat after half an hour of
trade. Saudi Printing and Packaging Co jumped 7.0
percent, adding to a 9.8 percent leap on Monday; it has been
rising in heavy trade since shortly after it reported quarterly
earnings on Oct. 20.
Kingdom Holding dropped 0.9 percent after saying
it expected no financial impact from its sale of a 29.9 percent
stake in media firm Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG)
. SRMG climbed 9.9 percent after a 7.2 percent gain on
Monday.
Egypt's index rose 0.8 percent, though turnover was
modest and the 10 most heavily traded stocks barely moved.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)