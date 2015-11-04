DUBAI Nov 4 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
slightly from near technical support early on Wednesday, while
poor economic data continued to weigh on Egypt.
The Saudi stock index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,974
points after falling to 6,955 points on Tuesday following
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the kingdom's debt. It has
support at its August low of 6,921 points.
Al-Rajhi Bank rose 1.5 percent. Late on Tuesday,
Fitch Ratings lowered the outlooks for the Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings of Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi
Fransi and Arab National Bank to negative
from stable, citing a tougher operating environment caused by
low oil prices, but the banks' shares were flat to higher.
Leading petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries
gained 1.2 percent.
Saudi Printing and Packaging Co, which has been
soaring since shortly after it reported quarterly earnings on
Oct. 20, added a further 7.0 percent.
Egypt's index edged down 0.1 percent despite
strength in global equity markets. Data released on Tuesday
showed the Egyptian Purchasing Managers' Index, which measures
private sector activity, fell to an eight-month low of 47.2 in
October from 50.2 in September, dropping below the 50-point mark
that separates growth from contraction.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)