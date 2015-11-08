DUBAI Nov 8 Saudi Arabia's stock market retested technical support and Egypt's market also dropped early on Sunday as the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike loomed.

The Saudi stock index dropped 1.1 percent to 6,883 points in the opening minutes, falling below its August low of 6,921 points. The index initially tested and held that support last week.

Oil prices fell as much as 2 percent on Friday, with Brent ending below $48 a barrel. That hit petrochemical producers such as Saudi Basic Industries, which sank 1.2 percent.

Short-term U.S. bond yields rose to their highest in five years on Friday after very strong U.S. jobs data for October boosted the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates before year's end.

Money market rates have already been rising in the Gulf as liquidity shrinks because of lower oil revenues, and higher U.S. rates could intensify the simultaneous fiscal and monetary squeeze in the region.

Industrial zone developer Emaar Economic City dropped 1.7 percent and Saudi Printing and Packaging, which had begun tumbling on Thursday as a bubble in the stock burst, plunged a further 10 percent.

Egypt's stock index sank 1.3 percent. With a big external deficit and low foreign exchange reserves, Egypt is ill-placed to withstand higher U.S. rates, which could hasten a currency devaluation that many expect.

Egypt's two largest state banks have launched savings certificates for Egyptian pounds with an interest rate of 12.5 percent to support the currency, local media and bankers said on Sunday, increasing the likelihood of an Egyptian central bank rate hike next month.

Property developer Palm Hills dropped 0.9 percent, though it gave up only a fraction of its 5.2 percent jump on Thursday, when it reported a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit of 182.02 million Egyptian pounds ($22.7 million) after minority interests versus 129.70 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by William Hardy)