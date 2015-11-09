DUBAI Nov 9 Egypt's stock market continued
dropping early on Monday because of concern about the
possibility of a "Big Bang" devaluation of the currency, while
Saudi Arabia's bourse traded near technical support.
The Egyptian index sank 2.6 percent on Sunday after
strong U.S. economic data suggested U.S. interest rates might be
hiked next month, putting further pressure on the Egyptian
pound.
The index fell a further 0.7 percent in the opening minutes
on Monday.
After Egypt's two largest state banks launched savings
certificates for Egyptian pounds with a high interest rate of
12.5 percent, there is speculation that this could be part of
preparations to abandon a slow, managed depreciation of the
currency and instead engineer a large, one-off devaluation.
Such an approach might be positive for the stock market in
the long run by dealing decisively with a hard currency shortage
that has overshadowed the market for years.
But it would be risky. It might be hard for the central bank
to stabilise the pound at its new lower level, and it could well
involve a period of higher domestic interest rates.
"Obviously, higher rates mean more pain to leveraged
companies, higher required rate of return, and lower equity
valuations," Pharos Securities said in a note. "We are biased to
conservatism and hence advise clients to remain cautious."
Commercial International Bank dropped 1.7 percent
and property developer Palm Hills Development fell 2.3
percent.
A few stocks that might benefit from currency depreciation
rose. Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling, which
could see more business if a weaker currency encourages foreign
shippers to use its services, jumped 10 percent.
Telecom Egypt, which as a telecommunications firm
is seen as a defensive stock, rose 1.1 percent.
Meanwhile the Saudi stock index, which closed 0.6
percent lower on Sunday in response to the U.S. interest rate
threat, continued to hold technical support at its August low of
6,921 points. It edged up 0.4 percent to 6,948 points.
Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries
climbed 0.9 percent and insurer SABB Takaful added 4.9
percent. Saudi Printing and Packaging, which began
tumbling on Thursday as a bubble in the stock burst, plunged a
further 10 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)