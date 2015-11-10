DUBAI Nov 10 Egypt's stock market continued to tumble early on Tuesday because of speculation about a possible currency devaluation or a rise in local interest rates. Most Saudi Arabian stocks opened barely changed.

The Egyptian index skidded 2.9 percent to 6,929 points, adding to a 2.8 percent drop on Monday and a 2.6 percent slide on Sunday. On Monday, it broke technical support on its October low; its next support is at the September low of 6,921 points.

Strong U.S. economic data on Friday has raised expectations for a U.S. rate hike next month. Meanwhile, the Russian airliner crash in the Sinai threatens to slash Egyptian tourism revenues.

With sagging foreign exchange reserves, Egypt is in poor shape to cope with either factor. Its debt-insurance costs surged to 18-month highs on Monday and its dollar bond prices fell sharply.

Egypt's third-largest state bank, Banque Du Caire, said on Tuesday it was issuing savings certificates in Egyptian pounds with a high interest rate of 12.5 percent, joining two other state banks which have taken similar action.

Investors think this could be a prelude to a devaluation, a domestic interest rate rise or possibly both, but the central bank has not clarified its intentions, leaving investors panicking.

All of Egypt's 10 most heavily traded stocks dropped early on Tuesday, although a few companies that might benefit from a weak currency rose. Exporter Suez Cement gained 3.5 percent while Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Co rose 2.9 percent.

The Saudi stock index edged up 0.1 percent, though miner Ma'aden climbed 4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Susan Fenton)