DUBAI Nov 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market
bounced further from a technical support level early on Sunday,
while Egypt's bourse edged up.
The Saudi stock index has been rebounding in recent
days from support at November's two-year low of 6,828 points. In
the opening minutes of trade on Sunday it added 1.7 percent to
7,152 points, nearing resistance on the November high of 7,161
points.
With Brent oil still below $45 a barrel and a lack
of positive corporate news, an extended rally by the Saudi
market looks unlikely to many fund managers. But some local
retail investors appear willing to buy on dips near current
levels.
Real estate firm Dar Al Arkan climbed 4.0 percent
and leading petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries
added 2.6 percent.
Egypt's stock index edged up 0.3 percent, with Palm
Hills Development gaining 2.9 percent after the
al-Borsa newspaper reported the government's New Urban
Communities Authority was expected to sign a contract with the
company within days for a major real estate project in New
Cairo.
Other shares among the 10 most heavily traded stocks in
Egypt moved little.
