DUBAI Nov 29 Egypt's stock market rose early on
Sunday as a new central bank governor took office, increasing
hopes that the country's foreign exchange crisis can be
resolved, while the Saudi market was firm.
Tarek Amer, a well-regarded former commercial banker, was to
head the first meeting of the central bank's new board on
Sunday.
Many people expect him to work with the government to try to
end the foreign currency shortage by regulating imports and
supporting exports, which could benefit many listed firms. He is
expected to be more generous in allowing the private sector to
obtain foreign exchange.
But with Egypt's tourism revenues hit by last month's
apparent bombing of a Russian passenger plane over the Sinai, he
faces a very difficult challenge, and many economists think a
devaluation of the Egyptian pound is inevitable at some stage.
The Egyptian stock index climbed 0.7 percent with
United Arab Stevedoring, which could benefit from any
increase in trade through Egypt's ports as a result of changes
to foreign exchange policy, jumping 6.4 percent in unusually
heavy trade.
Pioneers Holding gained a further 2.1 percent. It
had risen 3.0 percent on Thursday after reporting its
consolidated nine-month net profit after taxes and minority
interests almost doubled.
Ezz Steel fell 1.2 percent to 8.30 Egyptian
pounds. Blom Egypt Securities downgraded it to a "sell" rating
with a target of 7.45 pounds, citing its continued losses and
saying it had weak prospects.
The Saudi stock index edged up 0.3 percent. The
cement sector index climbed 1.1 percent and Saudi Basic
Industries, which has a major steel producing
affiliate, rose 0.6 percent.
Saudi Arabia is considering lifting partial export bans on
cement and steel to relieve oversupply in the local market,
economic news website al-Eqtisadiah quoted a customs department
official as saying on Sunday. That could help to ease producers'
difficulties as the domestic construction industry struggles
because of state spending cuts due to low oil
prices.
