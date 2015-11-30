DUBAI Nov 30 Egypt's stock index dropped 0.9 percent in early Monday trade as uncertainty over the country's foreign exchange policy persisted, while the Saudi market edged down.

Egyptian stocks had risen 0.8 percent on Sunday as Tarek Amer, a well-regarded former commercial banker, took over the post of central bank governor. Investors hope he can resolve Egypt's foreign exchange shortage and smoothly manage the devaluation which many think is inevitable.

But there was no indication after Amer met with his officials on Sunday of what strategy the central bank will adopt, leaving traders guessing. Weak Asian stock markets on Monday also dampened sentiment in Egypt.

Karim Abdul Kader, a trader at Cairo-based CI Capital, said he expected Egypt's stock market to trade sideways for the rest of the year in the absence of any economic policy breakthrough.

Commercial International Bank, seen as a bellwether of foreign investor sentiment, dropped 1.3 percent.

The latest Reuters survey of Middle East fund managers, published on Monday, found 29 percent of them expect to cut their allocations to Egyptian equities in the next three months and only 14 percent to increase them -- the most bearish balance since the survey was launched in September 2013.

The Saudi stock index edged down 0.3 percent. Emaar Economic City rose 3.0 percent, however. It has gained 11 percent since it said on Sunday last week that authorities, who have been investigating how the firm acquired land in the industrial zone which it is developing, would let it keep the land to protect the interests of investors. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Catherine Evans)