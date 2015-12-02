DUBAI Dec 2 Egypt's bourse rose in early trade
on Wednesday after the Egyptian central bank sought to reassure
markets by repaying hard currency to foreign portfolio
investors, while the Gulf was mixed.
The central bank changed the way it allocated U.S. dollars
at a foreign exchange auction on Tuesday and repaid to foreign
funds a backlog of over $500 million built up during a
long-running dollar shortage - clearing the entire backlog.
This was taken by some investors as a positive sign that the
central bank, under its new governor Tarek Amer, was addressing
the foreign exchange problem more aggressively.
But there was continued uncertainty over how foreign
exchange policy will develop in the future - a devaluation may
be inevitable at some stage - and how the central bank obtained
the money to repay the foreign funds; it may simply have started
running down its limited reserves faster.
"Foreign investors will be pleased by the clearing of the
backlog," said Simon Kitchen, head of regional strategies
research at Cairo-based EFG Hermes. "But they will want clarity
on the U.S. dollar-Egyptian pound path before coming into the
market. On balance, I believe they will be net sellers today."
Egypt's index jumped 1.80 percent to 6,539 points,
rising above the end-November low, which triggered a minor
double bottom pointing up to a test of resistance on the late
November peak of 6,642 points.
Exchange data showed non-Arab foreign investors remained net
sellers of stocks in the first hour of trade, however.
Global Telecom Holding surged 10 percent for the
second straight day to 1.87 Egyptian pounds. In a brief
statement, it said a newspaper had published a story on rumours
that European firm Vimpelcom had offered to buy Global
at a price of 2.3 pounds per share.
"The company does not respond to rumours and confirms that
the company does not have any material events unannounced,"
Global said without elaborating.
Qalaa Holdings climbed 2.5 percent after jumping
4.5 percent on Tuesday when it said its Gozour agrifoods unit
had signed deals to sell assets in Sudan and Egypt for about $11
million, as Qalaa continued to sell non-core assets.
Meanwhile, the Saudi index nudged 0.4 percent higher
in early trade. Al Jazira Bank climbed 2.0 percent in
unusually heavy volume after it said it had signed a memorandum
of understanding to sell land in Eastern Province, and expected
a capital gain of 209 million riyals ($55.7 million) which it
planned to book in the first quarter of 2016.
Other Saudi banks and companies may also sell land in coming
months after the cabinet last month approved the imposition of a
tax on undeveloped land, which could come into effect as soon as
the end of next year.
Al Tayyar Travel jumped 9.3 percent in unusually
heavy trade after languishing near a one-year low in recent
days.
Qatar's stock index fell 1.3 percent as Qatar
National Bank, the biggest bank, dropped 2.4 percent.
Nine of the 10 most heavily traded stocks were lower.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)