DUBAI Dec 6 Saudi Arabia's stock market slid on Sunday after oil prices dropped to within a few cents of a new six-year low and Egypt's bourse also declined after the dollar made gains.

Riyadh's bourse slipped 0.3 percent as traders also awaited Saudi's annual budget announcement due in December.

"The Saudi market has been trading sideways for sometime as investors await more clarity on macroeconomic policy," said Mohammad al-Shammasi, chief investment officer at Riyadh-based Derayah Financial.

Jabal Omar Development fell 3.2 percent after reporting a 78 percent drop in annual profit that the property company blamed on lower sales and higher costs.

Bahri, the largest Saudi transport company by market value, jumped 5.5 percent.

Kingdom Holding rose 5 percent. After market close on Thursday, the company said a French sovereign wealth fund, CDCIC, along with some other French companies, bought a 0.8 percent stake. Chairman and majority shareholder Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's ownership remains unchanged at 95 percent.

Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company (SAFCO), rose 2.7 percent after the company said in a statement it will pay a dividend of 3 riyals ($0.80) per share for the second half of 2015.

In Egypt, Cairo's bourse slipped 0.8 percent to 6,727 points as investors booked profits following a three-session rally.

The dollar strengthened on Friday on an upbeat U.S. jobs report which also increased the likelihood of U.S. interest rate hikes.

A stronger dollar will make it more expensive for Egypt's central bank to obtain much-needed dollars.

Foreign investors were net sellers of Cairo stocks last week, despite attempts by the central bank to ease fears of a dollar shortage worsening.

Global Telecom climbed 4.2 percent to 2.00 pounds, rising for a fourth session. On Wednesday the company said a newspaper, which it did not name, had reported rumours that European firm Vimpelcom had offered to buy out Global at a price of 2.30 pounds per share. Vimpelcom already owns about 52 percent of Global.

Allen Sandeep, director of research at Naeem brokerage, reiterated a "buy" rating on Global. He said Vimpelcom might use part of the proceeds from a loan refinancing expected by the end of this year to make an offer to buy the rest of Global. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)