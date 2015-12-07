DUBAI Dec 7 Egypt's stocks were bolstered by upbeat economic data while the Saudi bourse dipped lower in lethargic trade as market participants awaited the kingdom's budget later this month.

Cairo's benchmark edged up 0.1 percent to 6,844 points, trading higher for a second day after the Planning Ministry revised its gross domestic product (GDP) target for the current fiscal year to 5.5 percent from 5 percent.

A break above 7,000 could spur buyers to enter the market more aggressively, said a Cairo-based trader.

Global Telecom climbed 5.4 percent to 2.15 pounds, rising for a fifth session. On Wednesday the company said a newspaper, which it did not name, had reported rumours that European firm Vimpelcom had offered to buy out Global at a price of 2.30 pounds per share. Vimpelcom already owns about 52 percent of Global.

The Saudi bourse retreated 0.9 percent to 7,197 points. The benchmark has held above the psychologically-important level of 7,000 points for the past 12 sessions, rallying from a 35-month closing low of 6,881 in mid-November.

Al Tayyar dropped 2.4 percent to 72.25 riyals, well off its session highs of 76.25 riyals. A sell-off was triggered after the company announced that it acquired 60 percent of local online hotel-booking company Almosafer for 22.5 million riyals ($6 million).

The deal was financed internally and the financial impact is expected to be reflected from the first quarter of 2016, according to the travel company's bourse statement.

Kingdom Holding tumbled 2.3 percent to 19.50 riyals after rising for the last four sessions. After the market close on Thursday, the company said a French sovereign wealth fund, CDCIC, along with other unidentified French companies, bought a 0.8 percent stake.

Al Khodari jumped 1.7 percent because the Riyadh-based builder decided to postpone a capital increase that was expected this year until 2016 due to current market conditions, according to a company statement on the Saudi bourse's website.

"This signals to market participants that there is no urgency in raising capital," said a Jeddah-based trader. Current shareholders can also breathe easier knowing that their shares will not be diluted. ($1 = 3.7519 riyals) (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith and David French)