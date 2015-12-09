DUBAI Dec 9 The Saudi and Egyptian bourses
edged higher on Wednesday as bargain hunters scavenged for
stocks that had tumbled this week.
Riyadh's index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,027 points,
marginally above the psychological support level of 7,000 after
breaching this mark on Tuesday.
Emaar Economic City surged 8.6 percent and was one
of the most heavily traded stocks. It fell 3.9 percent a day
earlier.
Saudi Telecom (STC) jumped 2.3 percent, rebounding
after four straight sessions of losses.
The market rebound is unlikely to be substantial, because
both investors and companies are reluctant to commit capital or
make investments until there is greater clarity on the 2016
government budget, which will be announced this month.
Al Khodari's shares fell 0.9 percent after the
builder said it had postponed a planned rights issue because it
is waiting for the kingdom's budget.
The company also revealed two construction contracts with
the education ministry worth 315 million riyals ($84 million)
had been halted.
EGYPT
Cairo's benchmark rose 0.3 percent to 6,624 points,
steadying after it closed lower in the previous two days.
Foreign investors were heavy sellers, while Arabs were
quietly accumulating, exchange data shows.
Orascom Telecom, a favoured stock for local
traders, climbed 1.8 percent, having plummeted 3.5 percent on
Tuesday.
Egypt's economy seems to be on a positive footing, despite a
stuttering stock market.
New investments and large-scale projects will help
accelerate economic growth in the first quarter of 2015-2016,
the planning minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
"With the injection of new investments, Gulf investment and
financing packages, and new road projects, all of this will push
us over the 5 percent level," said planning minister Ashraf
al-Arabi in the interview.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)