DUBAI Dec 31 Saudi Arabia's stock market opened
weak on Thursday as petrochemical firms remained soft following
gas feedstock price rises in Monday's 2016 state budget. Egypt's
bourse continued rallying after breaking technical resistance.
The Saudi index was 0.2 percent lower after 40
minutes of trade as the petrochemical sector index
slipped a further 0.5 percent.
The biggest stock in the sector, Saudi Basic Industries
, was flat but Saudi Kayan lost 2.2 percent
and PetroRabigh SE> fell 2.4 percent after saying it would
restart only gradually its high-olefin fluid catalytic cracker
and subordinate units after an extended maintenance period. It
estimated the cost of the extra maintenance at 200 million
riyals ($53.3 million).
Major construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and
Sons, which has been struggling with the costs of
labour market reform and government spending cuts, rose 0.9
percent after saying it had taken a 135 million riyal
interest-free Islamic loan from its major shareholder.
Egypt's index rose 0.6 percent to 7,023 points
after breaking technical resistance on its December peak on
Wednesday, triggering a minor double bottom formed by the
November and December lows and pointing up to about 7,400
points.
Aiwa Food Industries gained 3.5 percent after
reporting it swung to a profit in the first nine months of this
year from a loss a year earlier.
A Reuters survey of 14 leading fund managers, conducted over
the past 10 days and published on Thursday, showed sentiment
toward Egypt improving as new central bank governor Tarek Amer
partially eases - but does not completely eliminate - investors'
worries about the nation's foreign exchange squeeze. The central
bank has repaid foreign funds their backlog of hard currency.
Twenty-nine percent of managers now expect to raise their
equity allocations in Cairo over the next three months and none
to cut them. Last month, 29 percent anticipated reducing
allocations and 14 percent raising them.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)