DUBAI Jan 19 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt jumped more than 3 percent in early trade on Tuesday as investors returned to buy after oil prices and global bourses became more stable.

The Saudi index surged 3.4 percent on buying-back of stocks that were dumped over the past two weeks. One of the top performers was Southern Province Cement, a mid-cap materials company, which rocketed 8.6 percent after the company reported a 21.6 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit.

Other mid-caps in various sectors also carried the bourse higher. BUPA Arabia was up 4.1 percent after the insurer reported a 69 percent jump in profit for the fourth quarter.

"Technical indicators have shown some improvement in their oversold regions," said a note by Saudi's Riyad Capital. But prudence is recommended until there is confirmation of a bottom before committing long-term to the markets, it added.

Many Saudi banks have now reported fourth-quarter earnings, mostly in line with expectations.

Alinma Bank jumped 3.2 percent in early trade after the lender reported a 16.3 percent hike in fourth-quarter net profit. Profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 386 million riyals ($103 million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average 367.8 million riyals.

Riyad Bank edged up 0.5 percent after it posted a 19.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, in line with forecasts. The bank made 851 million riyals ($226.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31; analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 850.5 million riyals.

Saudi British Bank rose 1.4 percent. The kingdom's fifth-largest bank by assets, an affiliate of HSBC, posted a 3.1 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 939 million riyals. Analysts had forecast 1.04 billion riyals.

Petrochemical stocks, which have been hit hard this year by the slump in oil prices, firmed. Advanced Petrochemical was up 2.4 percent.

"Advanced Petrochemical plants have proven to be among the most efficient petrochemical plants launched in the Kingdom in the last decade," said a note by Kuwait's NBK Capital. The company offers attractive valuations and dividends, it added.

Egypt's main index surged 2.8 percent in the first hour of trade to 6,105 points.

"A break over the 6,300 level will prove that this rebound has legs," said a Cairo-based trader.

Amer Group was the top gainer, surging 14.4 percent to 0.40 Egyptian pound after the company's board decided to buy back 125 million shares at a price of 0.43 pounds, according to a bourse statement.

Beltone Financial Holding and Orascom Telecom surged 9.9 and 5.5 percent respectively. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)