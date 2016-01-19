DUBAI Jan 19 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt jumped more than 3 percent in early trade on Tuesday as
investors returned to buy after oil prices and global bourses
became more stable.
The Saudi index surged 3.4 percent on buying-back of
stocks that were dumped over the past two weeks. One of the top
performers was Southern Province Cement, a mid-cap
materials company, which rocketed 8.6 percent after the company
reported a 21.6 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit.
Other mid-caps in various sectors also carried the bourse
higher. BUPA Arabia was up 4.1 percent after the
insurer reported a 69 percent jump in profit for the fourth
quarter.
"Technical indicators have shown some improvement in their
oversold regions," said a note by Saudi's Riyad Capital. But
prudence is recommended until there is confirmation of a bottom
before committing long-term to the markets, it added.
Many Saudi banks have now reported fourth-quarter earnings,
mostly in line with expectations.
Alinma Bank jumped 3.2 percent in early trade
after the lender reported a 16.3 percent hike in fourth-quarter
net profit. Profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 386
million riyals ($103 million); analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast on average 367.8 million riyals.
Riyad Bank edged up 0.5 percent after it posted a
19.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, in line with
forecasts. The bank made 851 million riyals ($226.9 million) in
the three months to Dec. 31; analysts polled by Reuters had on
average forecast 850.5 million riyals.
Saudi British Bank rose 1.4 percent. The kingdom's
fifth-largest bank by assets, an affiliate of HSBC,
posted a 3.1 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 939
million riyals. Analysts had forecast 1.04 billion riyals.
Petrochemical stocks, which have been hit hard this year by
the slump in oil prices, firmed. Advanced Petrochemical
was up 2.4 percent.
"Advanced Petrochemical plants have proven to be among the
most efficient petrochemical plants launched in the Kingdom in
the last decade," said a note by Kuwait's NBK Capital. The
company offers attractive valuations and dividends, it added.
Egypt's main index surged 2.8 percent in the first
hour of trade to 6,105 points.
"A break over the 6,300 level will prove that this rebound
has legs," said a Cairo-based trader.
Amer Group was the top gainer, surging 14.4
percent to 0.40 Egyptian pound after the company's board decided
to buy back 125 million shares at a price of 0.43 pounds,
according to a bourse statement.
Beltone Financial Holding and Orascom Telecom
surged 9.9 and 5.5 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)