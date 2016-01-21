DUBAI Jan 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt retreated in early trade on Thursday as investors remained
worried by the chronic weakens in oil prices and declines in
international bourses.
The Saudi index fell 1.8 percent in the first
half-hour of trade, with the petrochemical sector
dropping by the same magnitude.
"The swing factor in the markets is oil, because although
technical analysis shows that the majority of stocks are in
oversold territory, as long as Brent remains below $30 investors
will have no confidence in any type of analysis," said a
Jeddah-based portfolio manager.
Economists believe Saudi Arabia's state budget, announced
last month, was based on an average Brent price of about $40 per
barrel. If Brent now stays below $30, the government could be
pressed into further spending cuts.
Saudi companies are coming under pressure in the thick of
earnings season. Savola Group plunged 4.4 percent
despite reporting an 18.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit, beating analysts' forecasts. Net profit was 515.3
million riyals ($137.3 million); analysts had on average
forecast 478.5 million riyals.
Saudi Telecom Co traded down 2.1 percent. It
reported a 20.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit. Net
earnings came in at 1.95 billion riyals; analysts had forecast
STC would make 2.36 billion riyals.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) declined 1.4
percent. The Gulf's largest miner reported results that were
below expectations; it made a net loss of 5.7 million riyals.
Ma'aden said no dividend would be paid for fiscal 2015 as the
company was still in the process of developing and financing its
major projects.
Abdulaziz Alhokair Co plunged 9.2 percent after
the retailer reported a 14.2 percent fall in third-quarter net
profit. Earnings came in at 91.2 million riyals, below analysts'
expectations.
"We believe the disappointing results wer mainly due to the
adverse impact of foreign exchange volatility, which hurt
international revenue and margins," NCB Capital said in a note
on Alhokair. NCB Capital had expected the company to make a
quarterly profit of 130 million riyals.
Other small and mid-cap Saudi stocks, especially in the
insurance sector, were dumped by nervous traders.
But Emaar Economic City, a heavily traded mid-cap
industrial land developer, climbed 3.1 percent after the company
reported a 129 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings. The
developer is spearheading the development of a new city north of
Jeddah, King Abdullah Economic City.
In Egypt, the main index fell 2.0 percent as the
bourse headed towards a multi-year low close.
"In Cairo the stock market is being dealt a double blow,"
said a Cairo-based trader. "On one hand, foreign managers are
rotating out of stocks and into safe-haven assets or cash, and
then there are the Arab investors who are not willing to commit
to the region because of oil."
Orascom Telecom, the most heavily traded stock,
fell 1.9 percent and Commercial International Bank, a
preferred stock among foreign funds, fell 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)