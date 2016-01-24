DUBAI Jan 24 Saudi Arabia and Egypt's stock
markets rebounded more than 3.0 percent in early trade on
Sunday, as investors took solace in the end of week rebound in
oil prices and global bourses.
Saudi's index surged more than 6.0 percent in the
opening minutes of trade and touched 5,834 points, before
falling back to 5,680 points, but was still up 4.0 percent.
Petrochemical stocks, which have been battered by weakness
in oil prices, carried the bourse higher. The sub-sector index
climbed over 6.5 percent in first 10 minutes of trade.
Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the largest
petrochemical firm, surged 8.5 percent to 67.25 riyals ($17.93)
per share.
Earnings season has officially ended in Saudi Arabia, but
some companies reported late on Thursday, before the rallies in
oil and global stock markets.
Al Rajhi Bank jumped 6.1 percent, the kingdom's
second-largest lender by assets having reported a 28.2 percent
rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday. The Islamic
lender made 1.95 billion riyals ($519.6 million) compared to
analysts forecasts of 1.67 billion riyals.
The banking sector's total net income increased 3.8 percent
year-on-year to 10 billion riyals while loans grew 8.2 percent
over the same period, said a note by Saudi-based NCB Capital.
"We believe that the increase in the bottom lines was
primarily driven by higher operating income," the note added.
Mobily rocketed 8.6 percent. The affiliate of the
United Arab Emirates' Etisalat, made a net profit of
11 million riyals in the three months to Dec. 31, its first
profit after nine quarters of losses. An analyst forecasted the
mobile operator would make a quarterly profit of 125.1 million
riyals.
Zain Saudi, another telecom operator, traded up
5.9 percent. The company, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain
, made a net loss of 291 million riyals in the fourth
quarter. Two analysts forecasted Zain Saudi would make a loss of
247 million riyals and 232.7 million riyals respectively.
In Cairo, the main index traded up 3.7 percent,
pulling the bourse away from its Thursday 28-month low.
Commercial International Bank and Qalaa Holdings
, two Egyptian companies with majority shares held by
foreign funds, each jumped more than 5.0 percent.
($1 = 3.7510 riyals)
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jon
Boyle)